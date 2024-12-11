CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Telangana Candidates Advancing to UPSC Interviews

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to the candidates from the state who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination and moved on to the interview stage. He expressed joy over their achievement and commended the 20 candidates who benefited from the "Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam" scheme for their determination.

The Telangana government, in collaboration with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), had provided financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to 135 candidates who qualified in the Civil Services Prelims. This support, offered in August, was designed to assist aspirants in preparing for the Mains examination. Among them, 20 candidates have now qualified for the interview round, showcasing their perseverance and hard work.

CM Revanth Reddy wished the candidates success in the final stages and expressed hope that they will continue to bring recognition to the state. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to helping more individuals from Telangana achieve success in the Civil Services.