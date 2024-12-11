Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 500th NEXA Service touchpoint

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the inauguration of its 500th NEXA Service touchpoint. The 500th NEXA touchpoint is located in Mapusa Goa.

Dedicating the 500th NEXA Service touchpoint to customers, Maruti Suzuki’s MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in the ‘customers first’ philosophy and our aim is to consistently deliver convenience and superior car ownership experience to our customers. One way is by reaching closer to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby.”

He added, “Going forward as we plan to substantially increase our annual production and sales, we will simultaneously strengthen our Service network. Our plan is to expand our Service network, including ARENA and NEXA service touchpoints, from current about 5,240 to 8,000 by FY 2030-31.”

Maruti Suzuki’s first NEXA Service workshop was inaugurated in July 2017. With its plush workshops, premium lounges equipped with digital display, use of a mobile app to enhance information flow to the customer and a dedicated service manager from start to finish, Maruti Suzuki created a new benchmark in car service in India. Since then, Maruti Suzuki has steadily expanded its NEXA Service touchpoints. In FY 2023-24, the Company inaugurated 90 NEXA Service touchpoints, the highest in a year. In this financial year, till date, the Company has already added 78 new NEXA Service touchpoints.