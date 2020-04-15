Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha slams religious mudslinging

Kadapa: While expressing deep concern over false propaganda on Islamic community of spreading corona virus in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Muslims wouldn't have taken the risk of attending the Delhi Convention, if they knew that would it be a killer virus.

Addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday, he pointed out that the Muslims wouldn't have participated in the Tablighi Jammath conference at Nizamuddin, if they were aware that it could put their lives in danger.

"Would anyone dare to take such risky step and put their lives in danger by participating in Delhi Convention," he pointed out.

Amzath Basha alleges that there was a pre-planned conspiracy to throw mud on Muslim community by posting false messages on social media but he was happy, when such messages turned out to be false and baseless.

Finding fault with the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for raking up comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy against Muslim community, he added, "Narayana Swamy himself admitted his mistake and tendered an apology.

But Naidu always tries to politicise every issue, instead of extending support to the government in this moment of crisis," Reiterating that there was no alternative to the people except to follow the lockdown rules, he appealed to people to stay indoors until May 3 to curtail the spread of Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with former city mayor Suresh Babu and Dalith organisations garlanded the statue of constitutional architect Dr B R Ambedkar at RTC bus stand to mark his 129th birth anniversary.