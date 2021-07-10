Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha asks industrialists to donate oxygen concentrators

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has appealed to philanthropists to come forward to donate oxygen concentrators to save the lives of people.

Addressing a programme on Saturday, he recalled that during the first wave of pandemic, oxygen was required for just 20 percent of patients tested positive for virus, while it was increased to 90 per cent in the second wave.

"We cannot imagine what will happen in the third wave as several instances are being reported from some states over existence of dreaded virus in different names.

In this circumstances, it will be inevitable for philanthropists to extend their cooperation to the government in donating lifesaving machines like oxygen concentrators," he said.

Young industrialists Goutham Reddy and Danial donated oxygen concentrators. Mayor P. Suresh Babu and others were present.