Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha, his wife and daughter tested Caronavirus positive

Kadapa: The Caronavirus which is creating panic among the public reportedly infected Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, his wife and daughter on Monday.

However either the district administration or Medical& Health department officially not confirmed the issue.

Eventhough Deputy Chief Minister along with two family members infected by COVID-19 reportedly 5 days ago the incident came in to the light after they were shifted to Hyderabad from Sri Venkayeswara Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment on Monday.

According to the sources before the visit of chief minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy on 8th July in the district one of the gun men provided to the Deputu Chief Minister was infected by COVID-19. This was forced him to maintain distance for CM tour. Two days after chief minister's tour Amzath basha and his two family members were organized Nasopharyngeal Swab which tested positive. The trio underwent treatment in SVMS for two days later shifted to Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile after Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and his two family members tested positive there was fear and panic prevailing in the people's representatives and officials who participated in the several programmes of Deputy CM for some days for the last few days. It is learnt that the administration is on the job of enquiring over the primary and secondary contacts of deputy chief minister and his two family members during these days.

Meanwhile the surge of Caronavirus continued as total 91 cases were reported which takes total number cases up to 2,015 on Monday. Apart from 45 cases highest in Kadapa city, and 8 from Pulivendula, 4 in Proddaturu, 5 in Rajampet, each 3 CK Dinne, Badvel, R. Kodur, each 2 Ramapuram, Rayachoti, Sidhavatam, Tonduru, and each 1 from Vempalli, Khajipet, Jammalamadugu Vemula, Vontimitta, penagaluru Chennuru mandals, one each from outside districts, and foreignreturnee.