Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha inaugurates 100-bed transit hospital

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has inaugurated a 100-bed transit hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore in Haj Bhavan located at Chennuru mandal. Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy extended financial support through Pocham Reddy Charitable Trust for the construction of transit hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha appealed to philanthropists to come forward for constructing more transit hospitals in the interest of people in the district. He said sophisticated medical facilities are being provided in the transit hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

District Collector CH Harikiran lauded the Kamalapuram MLA for donating Rs 1.30 crore for construction of Transit Hospital.

He said it will be more useful for Covid patients in the present pandemic situation. Members of Pocham Reddy Charitable Trust, YSRCP leaders N Prasad Reddy, District Minority Welfare Officer Sheik Mastanvali and others were present.