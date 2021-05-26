Kadapa: Government committed to improving living standards of ryots says Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy

Kadapa: Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy has said that government is committed to improving living standards of farmers in the district.

Speaking after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy credited Rs 87.041 crore under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in to the accounts of 45,705 farmers on Tuesday, the Chief Whip said that despite government facing serious financial hurdles, the Chief Minister is very particular in extending the financial help keeping in view farmers' interests.

He urged the farmers to extend cooperation to the government for introducing more schemes for their benefit in future.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that the amount credited under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme will be useful to the farmers as investment in the current kharif season. He said that selection of farmers for the scheme was conducted in a transparent manner.

On the occasion farmers who participated in a video-conference shared their experience with the Chief Minister.

K Mastan Reddy of Pamuluru village in Vempalle mandal said that there was a drastic change in the lives of farmers after the introduction of several welfare schemes by the YSR Congress government for their welfare.

He described Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBKs) as temples for farmers as they are extending several benefits to farmers.

Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, Railway Kodur MLA and government Whip K Srinivasulu and others were present.