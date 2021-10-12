Kadapa: Govt allocated Rs 780 cr for Badvel development says Mayor Suresh Babu

Kadapa: As part of electioneering for Badvel bypoll, Kadapa Mayor and YSRCP Parliamentary president K Suresh Babu along with ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, former MLC C Govinda Reddy and former Minister P Rama Subba Reddy conducted election campaign behalf of party candidate Dr D Sudha in Kasinayina mandal on Monday.

As part of campaign, they visited Akunarayanapalle, Gontuvaripalle, Balayapalle, Ganganapalle and Varikuntla villages in the mandal. They highlighted the various welfare schemes launched by the YSR Congress government. The Mayor appealed to people to exercise their franchise in favour YSRCP candidate as the Badvel constituency would witness more development in the coming days.

He said state government has already allocated Rs 780 crore for the development of Badvel constituency. ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy said that despite the government facing financial crisis, the Chief Minister was implementing welfare schemes in a big way benefiting all sections of people. He appealed to electorate to elect YSRCP candidate Dr Sudha with big huge majority in elections. Party leaders and functionaries in big numbers participated in the programme.