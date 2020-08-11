Kadapa: Jagan misleading people on 3 capitals says N Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was misleading the public in the name of constructing 3 capitals.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Tuesday, the PCC working president pointed out that to cover up the failures of his government, the Chief Minister has brought the 3 capitals issue on to the political scene creating regional imbalances among the people.

He said in the AP Reorganisation Act, the then UPA government led by the Congress party mentioned national status to Polavaram Project, special package to backward Rayalaseema and north coastal Andhra. It was also assured to provide Special Category Status (SCS) to AP.

Stating that the YSRCP had come to power by criticising the previous TDP government for its failure to secure SCS to the State, Tulasi Reddy wondered why the YSRCP government was keeping silent on the issue though it possessed a strength of 22 Lok Sabha MPs.

He flayed the YSRCP government for giving priority to adopting politics of vengeance instead of addressing the grievances of people. He said people of the State were feeling insecure under the YSRCP rule.