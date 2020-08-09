Kadapa: Man, his two daughters commit suicide

Kadapa: Family troubles drove a man and his two daughters to suicide in Prodduturu town.

Though the tragedy occurred on August 7, it came to light when bodies were found on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Danireddy Babu Reddy, 52, his daughters D Swetha, 25, Saipreethi, 22, residents of YMR colony in Prodduturu.

Some passersby noticed the bodies of father and two daughters separately at Venkatadri Ventures outskirts of Prodduturu and rail track at Tippaluru-Ranipeta in Yerraguntla mandal. According to the Prodduturu rural CI S Viswanath Reddy, the Babu Reddy had two daughters Swetha and Saipreethi.

Last year, he performed marriage of his elder daughter Swetha with one R Suresh Kumar Reddy, son of Chandraobul Reddy, of Tallamapuram village in Prodduturu mandal.

After the marriage, Suresh Kumar Reddy began harassing his wife even for petty reasons and demanding more dowry. Babu Reddy tried to pacify his son-in-law several times but in vain.

In this connection, late on Friday night, dejected over the agony of his elder daughter, Babu Reddy hanged himself from a tree at Venkatadri Ventures. Before resorting to the extreme step, he recorded a selfie video blaming his son-in-law for his suicide and sent it to one of his relatives Haranth Reddy.

On learning of their father's suicide, his two daughters too went to rail track at Tippaluru-Ranipet area in Yerraguntla mandal and committed suicide by jumping under a train. Prodduturu rural police registered a case and are investigating.