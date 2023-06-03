Kadapa: ‘Mechanisation can address labour shortage’

Kadapa (YSR district) : District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has urged the farmers to adopt farm mechanisation to overcome the burden of labour during peak agriculture season.

Distributing 47 tractors each costing Rs 15 lakh and 2 paddy harvesting machines with a total subsidy of Rs 2.28 crore here on Friday, the collector said that during peak crop season, the farmers were facing serious labour problem for ploughing the land, planting seeds and harvesting the crop.

In view of easing labour burden and increasing crop area, he said the government has introduced YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam and providing various instruments at maximum subsidy to farmers. He said that adoption of farm mechanisation will not only helps the farmers but also saves the money investing on labour force.

He said all the farm tools were available at Rythu Barosa Kendrems and farmers can avail them on rent.

Government’s agriculture advisor Iram Tirupal Reddy said that the government introduced YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam to make the agriculture a profitable one.