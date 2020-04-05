Kadapa: Mohan Hospitals owner Lakshmi Reddy donated Rs 2 lakh worth Personal Protection Kits

Kadapa: In response to call given by the public representative's officials, philanthropists in big numbers coming forward for extending financial support the administration in the wake of Caronavirus menace

As part of this programme Mohan Hospitals owner Lakshmi Reddy has donated Rs lakh worth Personal Protection Kits for doctors re dering service in quarantine centres and another Rs lakh for needy of poor on Sunday

He handed over the material and Rs 1lakh Cheque to the Collector CH. Harikiran in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in Collector office on Sunday.

On this occasion Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Avinash Reddy appealed the thanked the philanthropists for extending support to the government.