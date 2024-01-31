  • Menu
Kadapa Municipal Commissioner directs officials to streamline the traffic at Masapata junction

The town planning department officials were directed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic during the construction work.

The town planning department officials were directed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic during the construction work.

Lastly, for the construction work at Masapeta Junction, the authorities were advised to complete the pending work and ensure that the road is properly leveled. The officials were also instructed to take measures to avoid inconvenience to the public during the construction process.

Overall, Commissioner Shri G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS emphasized the need for timely completion of the construction works and urged the officials to take necessary steps to ensure quality and efficiency in the ongoing projects.

