Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Inspects Various Development Projects in the City

Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS conducted a morning visit today, on 07.05.2024, to various locations in Kadapa along with officials from the Roads and Buildings Department, Engineer Department, and Town Planning Department.

During the inspection, Commissioner Chand ordered measures to prevent projections from new constructions at Annamaiya Junction. Safety markings on the road from Annamayya Junction to Krishna Circle were suggested, along with steps to prevent water from standing in drains.

The Commissioner instructed officials to expedite the construction of dividers at various locations and complete cobblestone work at Krishna Junction. High mast light street poles were recommended to be installed, and drain works were directed to be completed swiftly.

At the Urdu School on Godu Kadapa road, Commissioner Chand urged officials to finish footpath and road works promptly. The construction of approach roads and drains towards Gaus Nagar was also emphasized.

In Almaspeta Junction, the Commissioner inspected ongoing construction works and urged speedy completion of the circle construction, fountain installation, and cladding work.

Overall, Commissioner Chand's visit aimed to ensure timely completion of development projects in Kadapa, enhancing the city's infrastructure for the benefit of its residents.





