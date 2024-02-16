Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner inspects Sewage Treatment Plant

Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visited the New Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) as part of his morning visit and conducted a review meeting with officials from the Public Health Department and Engineering Department.





During the visit, the officials reviewed the ongoing works of the new STP and inspected the details of the motors. They ordered the Public Health Department officials to take necessary actions to treat 20 MLD of water using the STP method. They also instructed the officials to prepare a proper system for the maintenance of the underground drainage systems in the city, as it is necessary to treat the water from the drains using the STP method.



Additionally, the officials also informed the concerned authorities about the need to develop a proper system for the underground drainage in areas such as Mukkayapalli and Vyasara Kalani. They emphasized the importance of adopting suitable methods for the flow of drainage water through STPs.





They also ordered the officials to complete the pending works of building tanks and administration building boards without any financial discrepancies, following the proper procedures.



The Engineering Department officials were instructed to take necessary actions to carry out agricultural activities in the area, including the cultivation of crops.

