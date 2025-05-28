‘Kadapa no more Jagan Ilaka: TDP politburo member

Kadapa: Kadapa is no longer just known as ‘Jagan Ilaka’; it is now referred to as ‘Kadapa Prajala Ilaka,’ stated TDP Politburo member R Srinivas Reddy.

He said that organising Mahanadu in Kadapa, the first time in 43 years since the party’s formation, will be beneficial for the entire Rayalaseema region. Reddy noted that Kadapa was chosen as the venue for Mahanadu because the TDP secured 40 out of 52 assembly seats in Rayalaseema, with Kadapa district alone contributing 7 seats out of 10.

He expressed hope that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would announce several initiatives for Kadapa during the Mahanadu programme. Regarding the influence of Lokesh on Mahanadu and the reforms within TDP, Reddy emphasised the necessity of reforms in response to changing circumstances.

He highlighted that Lokesh has been using technology to strengthen the party. Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy stated that the TDP has always prioritised women’s welfare. She expressed support for Lokesh if he were to be elected as the working president.

Reddy concluded by mentioning that organizing Mahanadu has made Kadapa the center of attraction.