Kadapa: Noted writer, ex-MLA MVR passes away

Kadapa: Former Proddaturu TDP MLA, noted writer Dr Mallela Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as MVR, passes away on Wednesday. He was 78. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

According to family members, MVR had been suffering from age related health problems for the last few days. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool where he breathed his last at around 7.30 am while undergoing treatment.

Family members said his last rites would be performed in Proddaturu town on Thursday. Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited the mortal remains of MVR at his residence and condoled the family members.

MVR, a medical graduate, joined TDP and was got elected as MLA of Proddaturu in 1983 elections. Dr MVR, who was among founding members of Revolutionary Writers Association(RWA), set up a voluntary organisation called Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi(RVS) with the aim of highlighting the backwardness of the region.

He staged an indefinite fast for 21 days under the banner of RVS protest against carrying Telugu Ganga water to Madras during NT Rama Rao government.

As a writer, MVR had run two magazines on his own called 'Kavitha' during his students days (studying medicine) in Guntur and later a political magazine called 'Prabanjanam' before entering politics. His latest book called Rayalaseema Kanniti Gadha on backwardness and rights and issues was published recently in four volumes.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr MV Ramana Reddy, former MLA, writer, editor, historian and protagonist of Rayalaseema development by forming Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi.

Dr Reddy wrote with a powerful poetic idiom besides publishing literary and political magazines like Kavitha and Prabhanjanam, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.