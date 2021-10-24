Kadapa: Parties step up campaign in Badvel bypoll

Kadapa: With hardly five days left for Badvel bypoll, the ruling YSRCP, Congress and BJP have intensified their campaign to ensure victory in the election schedule to be held on October 30.

As per ECI norms, the campaign for election will ends on October 28, 48 hours before the polling. In the triangular fray, YSRCP fielded Dr D Sudha, widow of Badvel MLA D Venkatasubbaiah, Congress proposed former MLA P M Kamalamma as its candidate while BJP fielded P Suresh. Considering bypoll as prestigious one, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has deployed a 21-member committee including 3 Deputy Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs and party leaders in various capacities to ensure victory with huge majority.

Pradesh Congress Committee set up 24-member panel representing from various wings like District Congress Committee, Seva Dal, Youth Congress, SC, ST Minority, Mahala Congress and Kisan Morcha.

BJP deployed top leaders as star campaigners from various capacities like party national secretary, state vice-presidents, MPs and MLCs for electioneering on behalf of their candidate.

YSR Congress party is approaching the electorate based on the welfare schemes and developmental activities initiated during its two-and-a-half-year rule. Deputy Chief Ministers Amzat Basha, Narayana Swamy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, in-charge minister A Suresh, Mayor K Suresh Babu, MLAs from Chittoor and Nellore district are busy in meeting the voters.

PCC president Sailaja Nath along with Anantapur DDC president Prathap Reddy and Kadapa DCC president N Srinivasa Rao launched electioneering from Friday.

BJP top leaders Satya Kumar, G V L Narasimha Rao, C Adinarayana Reddy, Sunil Deodhar, Somu Veerraju and other party leaders meeting voters and appealing them to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP.

There are around 2 lakh voters in Badvel reserved constituency. Congress, TDP got elected each four times while YSRCP had secured Badvel seat two times in 2014 and 2019 elections.