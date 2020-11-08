Kadapa: People happy with govt welfare schemes says Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along former Mayor Suresh and other party leaders organised Padayatra in Ravindranagar area to mark three years completion of Praja Sankalpa yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and conducted door-to-door campaign over ongoing welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Speaking to media, he said people were happy and expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of his initiative in implementing welfare schemes in a big way. He said the Chief Minister has sanctioned adequate funds for all round development of Kadapa city.

Meanwhile Jammalamadugu MLA Dr Sudheer Reddy also participated in the victory rally in Yerraguntla town. YSRCP state secretary Harshavardhan Reddy, Agriculture department principal advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy and others were present.