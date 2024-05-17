Live
Kadapa: SP Siddarth Kaushal inspects strongroom
Kadapa: District SP Siddarth Kaushal conducted a surprise inspection after midnight on Wednesday to evaluate security arrangements at the strong room housing EVMs here.
Strong rooms for ballot boxes have been established with stringent security measures. Continuous security is maintained around the clock by police and central armed forces, with surveillance cameras providing additional monitoring.
On Wednesday midnight, the SP along with district police officials, inspected security arrangements of strong rooms set up at Maulana Azad Urdu National University under Rims police station. He ordered strong security to prevent any untoward incidents and instructed every staff member and officer to be vigilant.
Section 144 will remain in force until the counting process concludes.
Additional SP (AR) SSSV Krishna Rao, AR DSP Muralidhar and other staff have accompanied the SP during inspection.