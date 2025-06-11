Kadapa student secures admission in University of Edinburgh

Kadapa: Kadapa native Poornima Nimmakayala has secured admission to the world-renowned University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom for an MS in Mathematical Economics and Econometrics. Notably, she achieved this feat with an impressive IELTS score of 8, without any formal coaching.

The university, ranked 27th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, has issued her student ID: 2858866, and her admission is scheduled for July 28. She also got offers from the University of Bristol and King’s College London but chose Edinburgh.

Poornima is the daughter of N Ravishankar Reddy, State Secretary of the Rayalaseema Communist Party, and K Anita of Adinimmayapalle village, Vallur Mandal. Her achievement has earned widespread appreciation.