Kadapa: Three die, 20 injured in 3 separate accidents

Kadapa (YSR district): Three persons died and at least 20 were injured in three separate road accidents that occurred in YSR and Annamayya districts on Monday.

One Sk Anwar Basha (72), a resident of Rayachoti town working as driver of Shiridi Sai Women Degreee College, died after he suffered severe chest pain while he was bringing students from Gollapalle village in the bus. The bus veered to roadside near SP office after the driver lost control over the steering.

In another incident, 15 passengers received minor injuries after the RTC bus in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry a lorry coming in a opposite direction at Velikallu crossroad under Galiveedu mandal. The mishap took place when the bus was going to Rayachoti from Galiveedu with 40 passengers. The injured persons were shifted to the Rayachoti area hospital where doctors said they were out of danger.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed on the spot and 5 others sustained serious injuries when an auto-rickshaw collided with a mini lorry at Nandipalle road in Badvel mandal on Monday. The deceased belonged to B Matam and Sidhavatam mandals in YSR district. A case has been registered by Badvel police.