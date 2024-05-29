  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: UBI organises mega retail expo

Kadapa: UBI organises mega retail expo
x
Highlights

The regional office of the Union Bank of India (UBI), Kadapa organised a mega retail expo on Tuesday.

Kadapa: The regional office of the Union Bank of India (UBI), Kadapa organised a mega retail expo on Tuesday.

The chief guests of the programme were Bandi Picchi Reddy, railway contractor, S V Rammurthy, Chamber of Commerce president and Dr Vidyasagar Reddy, ortho robotic knee surgeon.

On this occasion The regional office official Lakshmi Tulasi said that Union Bank is leading in providing unique services to the

citizens. The bank offers all types of services including loans for agriculture, home, education and MSME units at very low interest.

In the expo, famous car dealers displayed their company cars. Entrepreneurs Sriraj Kumar, Sheikh Basha, chief managers of the bank, Kadapa branch managers and staff participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X