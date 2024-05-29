Kadapa: UBI organises mega retail expo

Kadapa: The regional office of the Union Bank of India (UBI), Kadapa organised a mega retail expo on Tuesday.

The chief guests of the programme were Bandi Picchi Reddy, railway contractor, S V Rammurthy, Chamber of Commerce president and Dr Vidyasagar Reddy, ortho robotic knee surgeon.

On this occasion The regional office official Lakshmi Tulasi said that Union Bank is leading in providing unique services to the

citizens. The bank offers all types of services including loans for agriculture, home, education and MSME units at very low interest.

In the expo, famous car dealers displayed their company cars. Entrepreneurs Sriraj Kumar, Sheikh Basha, chief managers of the bank, Kadapa branch managers and staff participated in the event.