Kadapa: Unable to collect Vativer, tribals face threat of losing livelihood

Kadapa: Several tribal people in Kadapa district lost their livelihood due to implementation of lockdown. These tribal people were collecting Palachakka (known as vetiver) from nearby forest areas and sell it for medicinal purposes and for use in cooldrinks.



The Vativer is a natural plant known for its medicinal values as it cools the body temperature besides helping in hair growth. It is also used for making perfumes and some kind of oils.

It is largely found in parts of Nallamala, Seshachalam, Lankamalleswara forests spread in Kadapa district.

This medicinal plant is utilised in soft drink manufactured in the district and the drink is called 'Nannari Sharbath' which is popularly known as 'Kadapa Sharbath. It is also used in 'homams' during the rituals in the temples.

According to the sources, about 3,000 tribal families living in Porumamilla, Railway Kodur, Chakrayapet, Rajampet, Kasinayina, Badvel and Atluru mandals depend on collection of Palachakka (Vativer) in the dense forests for their livelihood.

After collecting the raw material from the forests, tribals sell it for Rs 400 a kg to wholesale traders who in turn sell it for Rs 800. The Nannari Sharbath in the cool drink shops costs Rs 20 per glass. This root is also being exported to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, sources said.

During summer, there will be huge demand for Nannari Sharbath and nearly 500 glasses are sold every day during the season.

"Due to lockdown rules, tribals are unable to collect the root (Vativer). If the lockdown continues for some more time, tribals will be forced to lose their livelihood," said SK Nasiruddin of Yekiripalli village of Rajampet mandal.