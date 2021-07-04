Kadapa: Vellampalli Srinivas assures renovation of dilapidated temples

Kadapa: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has said that all temples which are in dilapidated condition in the State will be reconstructed by spending funds in a big way.

The Minister along with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and Collector Ch Harikiran laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of ancient Someswara Swamy temple located in Bhanukota village of Simhadripuram mandal on Sunday. The works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

He said that the government will take up temple reconstruction works with the financial assistance provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The Minister recalled that recently the government completed renovation works at Ammavari temple in Vijayawada at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

He said as many as 100 temples in Pulivendula constituency will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. He said that Someswara Swamy temple renovation works will be taken up following the tradition and as per the wishes of the local people.

The Minister alleged that due to the negligence of previous government, several temples in the State were in a dilapidated condition. Later, the Minister inspected the model of Someswara Swamy temple made by the agency designated to take up the renovation works. Earlier, pundits performed Ganapathi Homam, Vasthu Homam and Navagrahaaradhana in a traditional manner. TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy also participated in the function.

Jawahar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Ramalayam at Chavvaripalle village of Simhadripuram mandal at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. MLC B Tech Ravi, Joint Collector M Gouthami, Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) OSD Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.