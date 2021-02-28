Kadapa: Viswasam to create awareness on govt schemes among students

Kadapa: To create awareness among students over the implementation of good governance, Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garge has launched a new concept called 'Viswasam'.

As part of the initiative, Rajampet ZP High School boys and girls visited the Village Secretariat, police station, tahsildar's office, treasury office and civil supplies gowdown and had an interaction with the concerned officials over the implementation of ongoing welfare schemes by the government.

One Sravani, a class IX student, said that she had a strange experience while interacting with officials over good governance being implemented by the local administration. She thanked the Ketan Garge for introducing such a novel initiative to students.

Speaking the occasion, Ketan Garge said this new concept will help students to get confidence after practically interacting with officials over the government welfare schemes and their benefits.

He also briefed them over the schemes like Ammavadi, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, Pensions, YSR Rythu Barosa, Arogyasree, fees reimbursement on every Friday and Saturday.

Rajampet Municipal Commissioner M Janardhan Reddy, Tahsildar Ravisankar Reddy, Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar and several officials participated in the interaction programme.