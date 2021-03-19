Kadapa: Woman attempts suicide along with her children, three children dead

A woman who is a resident of Mittameedapalle in Pendlimarri mandal committed suicide by drinking insecticide and made her children to consume it due to mental problems with her husband. Three children were killed in the incident. The details of this incident, which left a deep tragedy, are as follows, Pujaiah ( name changed) of Mittamedapalle, Pendlimarri mandal earns his living by doing farm work and labour. He is survived by his wife and three children The big men adjusted as there were minor quarrels between the spouses. In the last few days those mood swings have increased even more. In the wake of this, the husband got into a fight with his wife on Thursday and left for work on the farm.

Meanwhile, wife who was alone at home decided to commit suicide made her children drink pesticide and she too drank. The children's grandmother Ayyavaramma opened the door of the house as she noticed that the four had not been out of the house for a long time. Noticing that the four had fallen to the ground, she immediately called the locals, weeping. With their help the four were moved to RIMS.

After a while the lives of the three children were lost and woman is being treated in a medical ICU as her condition is critical. Everyone who saw the corpses of the children expressed their regret. Kadapa DSP Budida Sunil, Rims CI P Satyababu and Pendlimarri SI RV Kondareddy are comprehensively investigating the incident. The deceased grandmother wept a lot asking the doctors to save either if these children.

Kamalapuram MLA Rabindranath Reddy said

It is unfortunate that a woman of iMittameedapalle got into a fight with her husband and killed herself after ingesting insecticide and infecting children. Problems should be solved by talking in the presence of adults without committing such incidents with a momentary impulse. "Such tragic events should not happen in the future. I pray to God that no family suffers like this, "said Kamalapuram MLA Rabindranath Reddy, who saw the bodies in RIMS.

If there are problems between the spouses, it is painful to commit such forced deaths unless they have to lodge a complaint with the elders or at the police station. No one in the family should resort to fsuch incidents; we will solve the problems," Kadapa DSP Budida Sunil said.