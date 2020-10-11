Kadapa: Women empowerment possible with education

Kadapa: In-charge collector M Gouthami has said that women empowerment is only possible with education.



Speaking in the meeting organised to mark the International Girl Child Day here on Sunday, she said despite the governments launching several schemes for women empowerment, the lack of education among them was hampering their progress. Stating that in rural areas the girls were not treated on par with boys, she called upon voluntary organisations to play crucial role in this regard as it will be the mammoth task for government to address it lonely.

Recalling stringent laws introduced by the both Central and state governments in the interest of women, she called upon girls to raise their voice against injustice being meted out to them in this regard. She also asked the parents to eradicate gender discrimination totally from society.

Joint Collector Saikanth Varma (Development) stressed the need of Women & Child welfare department to bring in awareness among people over eradication of foetal murders, gender discrimination, necessity of providing education to girls through Betibachavo- Betipadavo scheme. Women & Welfare PD Padmaja, APD Nirmala, ZP CEO Sudhakar Reddy, representatives from voluntary organisations were present.