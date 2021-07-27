Kadapa: YSRCP encouraging communal politics, says Somu Veerraju

Kadapa: BJP state president Somu Veerraju alleged that the YSRC Party is responsible for encouraging communal politics in the state.

As part of Alayala Sandarsana Yatra (ASY), he visited Sri Kondandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta and offered special pujas on Monday. If the Chief Minister is keen on paying equal respect to all the religions, he questioned why he failed to act against one MLA who made objectionable comments on cows.

He alleged that government was encouraging attacks on those people who are preventing killing of cows, instead initiating action against those indulged in the crime. He pointed that one YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy was trying to install Tippu Sultan statue in Proddaturu town.

The BJP president said Hindus were feeling insecure in the state as the Srisailam has become centre point for Evangelism (Anyamatha Pracharam). He said that YSRCP government hatching conspiracy to loot Rs 5,000 crore from TTD.

He warned of intensifying agitation if the government fails to stop communal politics and indiscriminate killing of cows.

BJP state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others were present.