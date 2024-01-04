Kadiri MLA PV Siddareddy distributes increased pension

Kadiri legislator Dr. PV Sidda Reddy distributed the increased YSR pension Kanuka in Tanakallu Mandal, along with the Tanakallu Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), to the beneficiaries. The MLA mentioned that the pension amount for disabled widows has been increased to Rs. 3000, with a Rs. 250 increase from the previous amount.

He emphasized that the increased pension is being distributed on a large scale across the state. The MLA also mentioned the challenges faced by people in receiving pensions in the past and highlighted the efforts of the Janmabhoomi Committee formed by Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party. Additionally, it is mentioned that the welfare programs undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be brought to the notice of the people.

The event was attended by various officials, public representatives, and supporters of the YSR Congress Party. Please note that this information may not be accurate or up-to-date, so it's always best to refer to reliable news sources for the latest updates.