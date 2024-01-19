Kadiri Valmiki school head Pawan Kumar Reddy joins YSRCP

Kadiri Valmiki school head YSRCP leaders Dr. P Pawan Kumar Reddy joined Telugu Desam Party TDP Kadiri Constituency In-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad under the leadership of TDP office in Mangalagiri in the presence of party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu joined Telugu Desam Party along with Pawan Kumar, Market Chairman Ramakrishna Reddy and his son Bhargav Reddy Municipal 14th Ward Independent.

candidate President of Bhasha Carpenter Association Hidaitullah Ali invited Chandrababu Naidu to join the party Pawan Kumar Reddy has been away from the party for a long time due to lack of recognition despite his hard work in YSRCP. Pawan Kumar Reddy worked hard in Gandlapenta mandal to win over PV Siddha Reddy in 2019 general election.

Pawan Kumar Reddy's uncle Garika Palli Ramakrishna Reddy worked as a senior leader in the party in Telugu Desam but due to some reasons he joined YCP in TDP. He said that he will work hard without deception of Kama Shakti.