Kadiyam nurseries to be developed under eco-tourism project

Rajamahendravaram: Collector P Prasanthi urged nursery owners to cooperate in developing Kadiyam nursery area which is recognised as a special attraction of East Godavari district under the eco-tourism project.

She conducted a meeting with the representatives of the nursery owners and nursery associations at Collectorate on Thursday.

Owners should come up with specific plans to make nurseries attractive for tourists. She suggested they build roads connecting the nurseries with different types of plants from the middle of the gardens and make them an interesting place.

She advised them to provide a pleasant environment and infrastructure for tourists. She said they set up resorts, food courts, coffee shops, and playgrounds for children. Resorts have attracted tourists not only in Kerala but also in Maredumilli under the joint East Godavari. Collector said that activities are already being prepared for the city, and surrounding areas of Rajamahendravaram for 2027 Pushkarams.

Tourism department RJD V Swami Naidu, District Horticulture Officer Adapa Durgesh, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam, Sir Arthur Cotton Nursery Association President Mallu Bala Raju, representatives of nurseries Pulla Satyanarayana, Pulla Rajasekhar, and Penumaka Babu were present.