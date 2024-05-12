Kaikalur: Elect us again for better future says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kaikalur (Eluru Dist) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapping up his election campaign on Saturday appealed to the people to be vary of ‘Chandramukhi’ called N Chandrababu Naidu and asked the people to vote YSRCP again to power for a better future.

Jagan recalled how his government brought in revolutionary changes in education, agriculture and health sectors besides empowering the weaker sections by implementing scores of welfare schemes in the last 59 months. The Chief Minister said that a vote for the YSRCP will ensure the return of volunteers, DBT welfare schemes and door delivery of monthly social pensions while a vote for the TDP will result in the loss of welfare schemes. He listed out all the schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena , English medium schools, fee reimbursement, empowering self-help groups, etc, and said his government had given welfare schemes for all sections cutting across party lines in most transparent manner without any corruption involved in it.

Claiming that his was the only government which had implemented all the promises, he said he had fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto and many more which were not there, while the TDP cheated the people by dumping their manifesto in the dustbin. He said YSRCP was the real pro-poor party and lashed out at Naidu saying that he had created a rift in the family and that his sister was being remote controlled by him.

He also criticized the alliance partners, Jana Sena and BJP for joining hands with Naidu. He called upon the people to reject the alliance candidates and give his party a second chance.

