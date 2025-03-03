Kailasagiri Pradakshina at Srikalahasti concludes

Tirupati: The annual Kailasagiri Pradakshina in Srikalahasti concluded on Sunday with deep religious devotion. The sacred ritual, part of the 13-day Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam, began at around 7 am and lasted till evening.

Thousands of devotees, along with temple authorities, undertook the 25-km trek encircling the Kailasagiri hillock. The procession featured the Utsava idols of Somaskanda Murthy and Gnanambika, offering divine grace to the participants.

Temple executive officer T Bapi Reddy, spouse of MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Rishitha Reddy, former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and other dignitaries joined the Puja ceremony before the procession set off. Madhusudan Reddy said that they were fortunate to be the ‘Ubhayadarulu’ for Giri Pradakshina.

The temple administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure the seamless execution of the ritual, reflecting the spiritual significance of the event. The devotees were offered free meals, water and other amenities.

The Giri Pradakshina holds a special place in Srikalahasti’s traditions, echoing the town’s legendary connections with Bhakta Kannappa, the spider, snake, and elephant stories that gave the town its name.

As the procession passed through several villages around the hillock, the deities received prayers and offerings from the villagers, fostering a sense of divine proximity.

Devotional fervour filled the atmosphere with Bhajan troupes and cultural performances accompanying the procession.

The reverberating chants of ‘Om Namah Sivayah’ heightened the spiritual ambience, uniting the devotees in faith.

According to temple priests, Kailasagiri is believed to be frequented by Rishis and Gods, making the Pradakshina an opportunity to seek blessings for the surrounding communities. The temple organises this ritual twice a year – during Makara Sankranti and Maha Sivaratri – while devotees also ascend the Dakshina Kailasagiri on every full moon day to fulfil their vows.