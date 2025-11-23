Kakani alleges Somireddy sold temple lands

Nellore: YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has encroached Sivalayam temple lands in Kakupalli village of Venkatachalam mandal and sold them to realtors.

Along with party leaders, he submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner of Endowments department at his office in Ranganayakulapet here on Saturday.

In the representation, Kakani has detailed that a devotee, Hariprasad Reddy, has donated 48 cents in survey number 63/1 to the temple in Kakutur village a few years ago. Both revenue and registration records clarify that these lands belong to the temple only and either temple Trust Board or other departments have no right either to sell or to use for other purposes except to temple developmental activities.

The former Minister alleged that after Somireddy became the MLA of Sarvepalli constituency, a realtor laid road through the temple lands by reportedly offering Rs 1 crore to the Sarvepalli MLA.

He informed that he already informed the issue to the district Collector and RDO, but of no use. He appealed the AC to conduct enquiry into the issue and return lands to the temple.

Later speaking to reporters, Kakani criticised that there is no protection for temple lands in the coalition government's ruling and demanded that the government should enquire over the issue.