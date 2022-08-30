Kakani asks parents to know importance of sports

Kavali (Nellore): Agriculture minister K Govardhan Reddy suggested that the parents check where there are facilities for games and sports in educational institutions for overall development of the child. He participated in a programme at Jawahar Bharathi Degree College in connection with National Sports Day on Monday.

The minister said games and sports are equally important to the children besides educational activity and the teachers and parents should encourage them. He lamented that no one asked him during his visits to many areas as part of Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam about facilities for sports and games.

Govardhan Reddy said parents should develop understanding on significance of sports and physical fitness and encourage their children in all aspects. Sports develop not only physical fitness but also teach them to face challenges of life whether they win or lose.

He interacted with the students and inaugurated running track, kho-kho, kabaddi, and volleyball courts.

Kavali MLA R Pratapkumar Reddy said local people are indebted to D Ramachandra Reddy who started Viswodaya institutions long back when there were no good educational facilities in the region. Many politicians, top civil servants and engineers, doctors and others came from those the institutions.

Rajya Sabha member B Mastan Rao said state level ball badminton competitions are going to be held at Chevuru during the first week of September and asked students to participate in them. Family members of D Ramachandra Reddy, directors, and other senior officials of the institutions were present.