Kakinada: 16 private hospitals de-notified for fleecing Aarogyasri patients

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has issued orders de-notifying 16 private hospitals for violating the Covid -19 norms set by the government regarding admission of Covid patients in the district. Despite having Arogyasri cards, the Covid patients were fleeced.

After receiving the complaints from a majority of the Covid patients, the District Collector immediately responded and took stern action against the private hospitals which have been collecting high fees from Covid patients despite having Aarogyasri cards. He warned the private hospital managements that the licenses will be cancelled if they are found to violate Covid norms.

The officials have imposed a penalty of Rs 22.50 lakh on Indoaya private hospital on the charges of collecting Rs 4.5 lakh from a Covid patient who was admitted under the Aarogyasri card. The Aarogyasri Health Care Trust District Disciplinary Committee led by Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri inquired into the matter. The committee directed the hospital management to refund the amount to the patient. The officials booked a criminal case against the hospital and a show-cause notice was issued to Aarogya Mitra K Nagamani on the issue. Dr YSR Arogyasri Health Care Trust district coordinator Dr PRadha Krishna told 'The Hans India' that Rs 1.98 crore was collected from 46 hospitals in the district. He said that 16 private hospitals have been de-notified for violating norms in the district. He said that the de-notified hospitals should not admit Covid patients. But already admitted Covid patients will continue to receive treatment. The Collector has fixed maximum rates for treatment and for non-Covid critical care treatment Rs 3,250 to be charged per day in private hospitals and ICU (without ventilator and NIV) Rs 5,480. Covid critical care treatment for ICU (with NIV) Rs 5,980, ICU(with ventilator) Rs 9,580, SEPSIS(without ventilator) Rs 6,280, SEPSIS (with ventilator) Rs 10,380 and Septic Shock, MODS (with ventilator) Rs 10,380.