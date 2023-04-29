  • Menu
Kakinada: 40 boats gutted in fire mishap

Kakinada: 40 boats gutted in fire mishap
Fire at the boat manufacturing unit in Talarevu on Friday

Highlights

A huge fire broke out in Talarevu, 25 km from Kakinada district headquarters on Friday.

Kakinada : A huge fire broke out in Talarevu, 25 km from Kakinada district headquarters on Friday. As many as 40 boats were burnt in this fire accident, which occurred due to an electrical short circuit in the manufacturing centre of fibre boats. People living in the surrounding areas became panic due to the massive fire. Fire tenders were sent from Kakinada and Amalapuram and efforts were made to douse the fire.

