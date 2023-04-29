Kakinada: 40 boats gutted in fire mishap

Kakinada : A huge fire broke out in Talarevu, 25 km from Kakinada district headquarters on Friday. As many as 40 boats were burnt in this fire accident, which occurred due to an electrical short circuit in the manufacturing centre of fibre boats. People living in the surrounding areas became panic due to the massive fire. Fire tenders were sent from Kakinada and Amalapuram and efforts were made to douse the fire.