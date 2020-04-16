Kakinada: 83.96 lakh collected towards penalty from lockdown violators: DSP Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Kakinada: The district police have registered 1,157 cases against 16,278 vehicles riders in relation to the lockdown violation and collected Rs 83.96 lakh towards fine. Cases were booked against 2,115 persons under the Motor Vehicle Act and 337 vehicles were seized.



District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that they are booking cases for traffic as well as lockdown regulation violations. He strictly warned people against venturing out of their houses except for emergencies. He said that special teams of the traffic police are working round-the-clock at all junctions and check-posts set up in the district taking note of the violators. Asmi said that they were taking strict action against all those violating Section 144 that has been in place.

He said that they collected Rs 3,11,745 under AP Gaming Act during the lockdown period.