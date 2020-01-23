Kakinada: Assistant Commissioner JSV Lakshmi inspects Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Assistant Commissioner JSV Lakshmi made a surprise visit and inspected Kendriya Vidyala here on Thursday.



She visited school premises and interacted with students individually regarding instruction and facilities in the school.

She advised the students how to study the lessons to prepare for examinations. And she inspected the school premises.

She assured to sanction a building with central funds. She also promised for development of the school.

Vidyalaya principal B Shekhar said that every year Kendriya Vidyala higher officials inspect the campus. As part of that, the assistant commissioner visited the school.

Faculty members D Naresh, SKS Kalavathi, KV Srinivas, DL Phani and others were present.