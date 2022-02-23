Kakinada: Bird census concludes at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Kakinada: A team of researchers from Bombay Natural History Society and Wetlands International Organisation spotted three rare species of migratory birds at Coringa mangrove forests in East Godavari district. The researchers conducted the survey as part of the Asia Water Bird Census at 12 places in and around Coringa mangrove forests and other areas in the district.



Wildlife biologist D Mahesh told 'The Hans India' that as many as 12 teams have been formed to take up bird census. Each team consists of four members: observer, student, scientist and forest personnel. He said Brad billed Sandpiper bird migrated from Siberia, Russia and Mongolia, Crab Plower and Greater flamingo birds migrated from Oman and Arab countries were part of the census.

He said the earth hosts a plethora of flora and fauna, some of them flaunt their beauty out in the open, while others keep their charm secretly hidden. For hundreds of years, scientists have been on the quest of exploring the rich biodiversity of earth and finding this planet's peculiar hidden treasure. He said that a total of 43,718 birds were spotted in 2017. After five years again 46,546 migratory birds came to the district. The counting of birds completed in one month.

Mahesh said survey was conducted in Rajamahendravaram, Coringa, Kotipalli Godavari, Katrenikona, S Yanam, Kumbabishekam, Pandi, Pora, Pallam, Sacrament island and Hope Island near Kakinada in January. The research team has submitted the report to the wildlife department of Rajamahendravaram.

Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Management C Selvam told 'The Hans India' that the survey concluded in the district. He said for the first time the team of the scientists and observers spotted Brad billed Sandpipers, Crab Plower and Greater flamingo birds at Coringa forest.

Revealing the census figures, he said 46,546 birds from 108 species were spotted in 2022. In 2021, a total of 34,207 migratory birds from 104 species were spotted. As many as 26,734 birds from 96 species were spotted in 2020 in Coringa and other areas in the district.