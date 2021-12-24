Kakinada: BJP leader Tummala Padmaja hails raise in marriage age for women

Kakinada: Senior BJP leader and party AP unit vice-president Tummala Padmaja hailed the raise in marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years in the country by the Union government.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Padmaja stated that passing the bill regarding raise in the age in the parliament was a great step towards healthy society and for women empowerment.

She pinpointed that the Union government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision to protect girls from early marriages and its impact on the health of mother and child. The BJP leader felt that preventing early marriages to women would pave way for healthy society and provide better education facilities.