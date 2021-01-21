Kakinada: Building material stalls entice housing beneficiaries

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri said that all facilities will be provided in the YSR Jagananna colonies in the district.

An awareness programme was held under 'Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu' on Wednesday at the Rangaraya Medical College Auditorium in Kakinada for 300 beneficiaries who had opted for the Option-2 construction method for construction of houses in the Komaragiri layout in Kakinada.

State Housing Corporation officials and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapinil Dinakar Pundkar also participated in the programme.

The JC said that 16,000 houses will be constructed for the beneficiaries in Komaragiri layout, belonging to 29 divisions under the Kakinada Municipal Corporation. In the layout, government would provide water supply, electricity, roads and other facilities besides schools, Anganwadi Centres and secretariats.

JC Keerthi explained that if the beneficiary builds the house on his own with the help of the government, they can opt for Option-2, which offers Rs 1,80,000 per phase by the government. She said that option-2 enables efficient utilisation of housing materials, arrangements for future expansion, robust surveillance, and timely completion of construction.

She added that the government is making arrangements to make construction materials available at a lower price as compared to market prices. Various companies are taking steps to make the equipment available within the layout itself. She suggested that all the beneficiaries utilise the opportunity.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the cost of material would be significantly reduced as soon as beneficiaries start construction at the same time and a beautiful town will come into being soon. He said that it has set up stalls of building materials companies such as bricks, marbles, tiles, windows, cement etc to provide awareness to the selected beneficiaries of Option 2.

Housing Corporation officials C Jayaramachari, K Ramachandran, VVSWS JD Mallikarjun and others were present.