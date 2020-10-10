Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspects EVMs storage centre
Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Friday inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT storage centre near the Collectorate to know status of the machines.
He directed the officials to keep update about the status of the functioning of the machines. He said that every month he will inspect the EVMs godown and submit a detailed report to the Election Commission.
DRO Ch Sathibabu, DT Ramesh and others were present.
