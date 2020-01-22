Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy shares midday meal with students

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy shared midday meal with students at Zilla Parishad High School at Indrapalem in Kakinada Rural mandal on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has changed the menu of the midday meals scheme to provide nutritious food to students and improve attendance in schools. The CM also launched Amma Vodi scheme and providing financial assistance to their mothers to send them to school.

He said the quality of food would be tested frequently and added same variety of food cooked everyday cannot be served to children. If the food items are changed everyday, children would like the food, he said and added the menu has been scheduled separately for weekdays. Monday - rice, dal and egg curry, Tuesday - Puliohara, tomato dal, egg, Wednesday - vegetable rice, potato curry and egg, Thursday - Kichidi, tomato chutney and egg, Friday - rice, leafy vegetable curry and egg, Saturday - rice sambar and pongali. Later, he inspected the schoolrooms and premises. DEO S Abraham, MEO Ganesh Babu and others were present.