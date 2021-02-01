Kakinada: Collector Muralidhar Reddy inaugurates CGGB new building

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy hoped that Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB), a sponsored bank of Union Bank of India, will be able to serve its customers in line with modern needs and grow to even greater heights.

He inaugurated the new building of CGGB branch at Ashok Nagar here on Saturday. The Collector opened the cash counter and locker room set up with modern technology.

Bank officials explained the Collector that the lockers were available in all sizes to meet the needs of customers in the new building.

CGGB chairman T Kameshwara Rao said that the locker system was set up in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines. He explained that the farmers were being offered gold loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at very low interest rates. He explained that they are providing quality services to farmers, self-help groups, traders and others. District LDM J Shanmukharao, Union Bank of India regional manager S Jawahar, CGGB regional manager G Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.