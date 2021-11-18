Kakinada: Confusion over celebration of Karthika Pournima

Kakinada: The almanac writers and astrologers created confusion among the devotees as some say Karthika Pournima festival should be held on Thursday whereas others on Friday.

The same confusion prevailed even in Lord Shiva temples in East Godavari district also.

Authorities of Chalukya Kumara Rama Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot, one of the Pancharamas, will celebrate Karthika Pournima on Friday. Remaining temples will observe it on Thursday. There is no uniformity among the Endowments Department officials in the matter of Karthika Pournami.

Generally, all Vaishnavas and Madhavas celebrate festivals and other traditions with uniform dates. But in the matter of Lord Shiva temple, the temple authorities or Endowments authorities are not following the uniformity.

Devotees are in a state of confusion regarding celebration of Karthika Pournima. Certain temples are celebrating Karthika Pournima on Thursday and other temples on November 19 in the district.

Particularly, devotees intending to visit Pancharamas are in a great confusion about the correct date of Karthika Pournami for their celebration and prayers. The celebration of Karthika Pournami is being held on two dates-- Thursday and Friday.

Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner M Vijaya Raju said Karthika Pournima is observed from Thursday in all temples in the district. He also stated that necessary arrangements are made for the convenience of the devotees in all the temples.

Sri KumaraRama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple, Samalkot Executive Officer P Narayana Murthy said that Karthika Pournimia will be celebrated on November 19 according to Agama Sastra. But the Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner M Vijaya Raju disputed it. He said that Karthika Pournima will be held on Thursday only. He said that no deviations should be allowed in the matter.

Narayana said that nearly 50,000 devotees are likely to visit the temple. He said that as part of celebration they want to offer Godavari Harathi, Nitya Harathi, Kumkuma Puja, Jwalatoranam and Abhishekams in the temple. He said that free darshan is also arranged for the devotees. No VIP passes are issued. All devotees should visit the temple following the norms of the Covid-19, he said.

But some of the devotees are prepared to visit the temples which are celebrating Karthika Pourima on Thursday. Accordingly, the temple authorities have already made arrangements for the devotees. It is expected that at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram,a large number of devotees will attend the Godavari Harathi programme.

Many devotees are likely to come and visit the Pushkar Ghat at dawn and offer lights to the sacred River Godavari.