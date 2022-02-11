Kakinada: CRPF imparts training in driving to Tribals

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi exhorted the Tribals to acquire skills with the guidance of CRPF.

As part of the Civic Action Programme, 42 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started driving course for 40 Tribal youths of East Godavari on Thursday. SP Rastogi inaugurated the programme accompanied with 42 Bn Commandant Satish Kumar, Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya, Assistant Conservator of Forest Deputy Director MV Prasada Rao at 42 CRPF battalion office, Lalacheruvu, Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

SP Rastogi said that CRPF 42, Battalion, SB Motors are giving training in driving for 21 days as part of the Civic Action Programme. He said the training programme would help tribal youth gain employment opportunities in future. He said that as part of skill development, the Tribals have been imparted training in car driving and related mechanisms. He also stated that by involving in such constructive training, the Tribals don't get involved in destructive activities of Maoists. CRPF 42 Battalion Commandant Satish Kumar said, "We are training young people from remote tribal areas in car driving as part of the Skill Development Programme".

He said the training would help the youth to increase employment opportunities and earn a living without inclining towards unscrupulous activities and the Maoists.

He said that due to the Covid -19, the skill development programme has not been run for the past two years. After the training, they will buy vehicles for which loans will be sanctioned by the banks. He said that training in CRPF would help the youth to acquire skills as well as discipline.

Rampachodavaram ITDA PO Praveen Aditya explained about the benefits of driving skills and exposure of discipline from elite forces like CRPF.

CRPF technical staff also helped them to learn the driving and technical skill of vehicles. Maruti Suzuki Area General Manager MVSSR Gupta motivated the morale of youths.