Kakinada: Devotees stay away from Varalakshmi Vratam

Kakinada: The devotees are not inclined to perform Varalakshmi Vratham in Shravan Masam in view of the lockdown as well as the spiralling prices of the pooja items in East Godavari district. Moreover, the price of gold has increased and out of reach for the common man.

Many people are unable to buy the small golden locket (Roop) which is essential in celebrating this Vratam. This ritual also requires offering of various puddings to the deity and the prices of essential commodities have also increased. The prices of flowers have also been skyrocketing and hard to afford.

In view of the strict norms issued by the District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy for lockdown, the priests are reluctant to visit their houses to perform the Varalakshmi Vratams. Devotees used to perform poojas to Mahalakshmi reverentially during this auspicious season. But unfortunately due to Covid-19 devotees refrained from conducting these poojas either at the temples or at home due to reluctance of the priests.

N Narusu, a housewife expressed her unhappiness for the cost of the pooja items as well as the disinclination of the priests coming to the houses for the conduct of the poojas.