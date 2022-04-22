Kakinada: Ensure farmers get MSP, Civil Supplies MD tells officials

Kakinada: State Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Veera Pandyan ordered the officials to create awareness among the farmers regarding paddy procurement by the government in Rabi season.

Along with District Collector Kritika Shukla, Pandyan inspected paddy procurement center (PPC) at Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) at Jalluru village of Pithapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday. Pandyan sought details from Collector Kritika Shukla regarding the steps to be taken for paddy procurement besides moisture percentage, gunny bags and other details.

He also suggested the officials to take necessary steps to ensure farmers get reasonable price for the paddy. He said the authorities take special initiative to ensure that all farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP) in compliance with the standards set by the State government.